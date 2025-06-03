Old City’s Forgotten Lake Reborn: Hydraa Clears 9 Acres of Encroachment at Bhammruk Nuddawala

Hyderabad’s Old City is witnessing a remarkable transformation as the historic Bhammruk Nuddawala Lake is being restored to its full glory. On Tuesday, Hydraa Commissioner AV Ranganath personally inspected the lake’s development activities, much to the joy of local residents.

From Encroached Land to Restored Heritage

Originally spread across 18 acres, the lake had tragically shrunk due to encroachments, with 9 acres filled with soil. Officials from Hydraa are now actively working to remove the illegal filling and restore the lake to its original 18-acre span. The team also explored options to clear the lake’s outlet, ensuring proper water flow during monsoons.

Local Joy and Community Engagement

Local residents met the Commissioner during his visit and expressed their happiness, calling the restored lake a “jewel for the Old City.” They requested the establishment of a park, children’s play area, and walking track around the lake, to which the Commissioner responded positively.

Cleaner, Safer Surroundings

Residents reflected on the past, recalling the fear of visiting the area due to mosquito breeding and stagnant dirty water. With the restoration work in full swing, the environment is becoming more pleasant and family-friendly, drawing praise and heartfelt gratitude for Hydraa’s efforts.

Vigilance Against Encroachments

Commissioner Ranganath reassured the community that the lake would be protected from future encroachments. Locals appreciated the commitment, recognizing the government’s efforts to reclaim and rejuvenate one of Old Hyderabad’s important water bodies.