Musi River Cleanup: HYDRAA Removes Encroachments Across 9.5 Acres from Chaderghat to Osmania

Hyderabad: The HYDRAA team on Tuesday took effective action against illegal encroachments along the banks of the Musa River — from the city’s Chaderghat Bridge to the Osmania Hospital mortuary in the old city — and removed all unauthorized structures. Following the operation, residents of the surrounding areas expressed their happiness and thanked HYDRAA for its efforts.

According to details, for many years, the encroachers had illegally occupied land on the riverbanks and built sheds by dumping soil. These areas were being rented out for various commercial purposes, especially for parking cars, buses, and lorries.

Three key individuals were identified as illegally occupying a total of 9.62 acres of land:

🔹 Tikaram Singh ran an illegal business by constructing sheds on 3.10 acres of land.

🔹 Poonam Chand Yadav was occupying 1.30 acres of land.

🔹 Jaya Krishna had encroached on 5.22 acres of land.

Investigations revealed that all these individuals had constructed unauthorized sheds on the riverbanks and were renting them out. Residents had filed complaints regarding these activities, which included anti-social behaviour, illegal nurseries, and commercial use of the encroached space for parking.

Based on these complaints, HYDRAA took swift action and removed all encroachments. The illegally constructed sheds were demolished, and the land was reclaimed and returned to government control.

Residents praised HYDRAA for its prompt response, stating that this action not only preserved the river’s natural flow but also improved the overall environment in terms of cleanliness, safety, and law and order.

Officials have stated that such operations will continue in the future to protect government lands from illegal encroachments and safeguard public interests.