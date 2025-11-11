HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath Casts Vote in Jubilee Hills By-Election

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath exercised his right to vote in the ongoing Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election on Tuesday. Accompanied by his family, he cast his vote at Polling Booth No. 132, located at Srinidhi Vishwabharathi High School, Madhura Nagar.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote, Commissioner Ranganath emphasized that voting is both a right and a civic responsibility. He urged citizens to value their vote and use it wisely, rather than treating it casually or neglecting it altogether.

He particularly appealed to young voters, advising them to make voting their first priority of the day, before attending to any other tasks. He noted that every individual’s participation strengthens democracy and reflects their commitment to the nation’s future.