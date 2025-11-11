Hyderabad

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath Casts Vote in Jubilee Hills By-Election

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath exercised his right to vote in the ongoing Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election on Tuesday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf11 November 2025 - 15:45
Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath exercised his right to vote in the ongoing Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election on Tuesday. Accompanied by his family, he cast his vote at Polling Booth No. 132, located at Srinidhi Vishwabharathi High School, Madhura Nagar.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote, Commissioner Ranganath emphasized that voting is both a right and a civic responsibility. He urged citizens to value their vote and use it wisely, rather than treating it casually or neglecting it altogether.

He particularly appealed to young voters, advising them to make voting their first priority of the day, before attending to any other tasks. He noted that every individual’s participation strengthens democracy and reflects their commitment to the nation’s future.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
