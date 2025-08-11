HYDRAA Commissioner Assures: No Pay Cuts for Employees, Hints at Possible Hike

Hyderabad: There will be no reduction in the salaries of employees working in HYDRAA, clarified HYDRAA Commissioner Mr. E.V. Ranganath. He said that the possibility of increasing the salaries of employees who workday and night while combating natural disasters is being considered, and the government is also moving forward with the same approach.

The Commissioner said that recently, the government had issued a GO to regularize the salaries of outsourcing employees, after which some marshals working in HYDRAA became unnecessarily worried. Due to a lack of information, some employees feared that their salaries might be reduced under this GO. On Monday, the HYDRAA Commissioner met them, addressed all concerns, and clarified that under no circumstances would salaries be reduced, and that they would continue to be paid as before.

He explained that some electronic and social media reports had claimed that “Marshals of HYDRAA are protesting, absent from duty, and HYDRAA programs have stopped.” In response, the Commissioner stated that, in reality, there had been no disruption to services anywhere.

HYDRAA Commissioner E.V. Ranganath said that Hydraa is a symbol of public trust and recognition, and all employees are serving with full dedication. He further stated that most of the marshals have served in the army and that Hydraa has complete confidence in their capabilities and services. If higher salaries are being paid in other states, those policies will also be reviewed.