HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath Inspects Drains; Urges Swift Action to Avoid Flood Threat

Hyderabad Commissioner AV Ranganath conducted a field inspection to clean drains and maintain the flow of rainwater in the city. He said that if there is any obstruction in the drains, it should be removed immediately, so that rainwater can pass easily and the threat of floods in urban areas can be avoided.

The Hyderabad Commissioner inspected the Balkapur drain and the Mushirabad drain.

In addition, a detailed review was held with the concerned officials at the Hyderabad office on the expansion work of the Patni drain. The Commissioner said that the Balkapur drain carries rainwater from remote areas to Hussain Sagar, hence its cleaning is necessary.

About 50 truckloads of garbage had accumulated within a radius of 100 meters in Virat Nagar near Toli Chowki, on which the Commissioner directed that the garbage be immediately loaded into lorries and removed and not left on the road. Although the entry of vehicles was difficult due to narrow places, the cleaning work was done quickly with the cooperation of the locals.

This drain starts from Balkapur Lake in Shankarpally, passes through Khanapur, Nagolapally, Gundipet, Narsangi, Pupalaguda, Manikunda, Raidurgam, Sheikhpet, Toli Chowki, Hakeempet, Mehdipatnam, Banjara Hills Road No. 12, Chantal Basti, Tamla Basti, and Khairatabad intersection and enters Hussain Sagar. Locals appreciated and thanked Hyderabad for its cleanliness drive.

Hyderabad Commissioner A.V. Ranganath also inspected the area of the drain wall that collapsed recently in Padma Colony in Adak Met division of Mushirabad constituency. It may be noted that two nearby houses were declared dangerous after the wall collapsed and evacuated. The Commissioner directed that a new retaining wall be constructed immediately.

The locals demanded that a 500-meter-long box drain with a width of 6 to 8 meters be constructed here and a road be constructed on it to provide a way for traffic. On this, the Commissioner assured that the proposal would be considered, and an appropriate decision would be taken.

Instructions were also given to complete the expansion work of the drain in the Patni area of Secunderabad immediately. Commissioner Ranganath held a review meeting with Cantonment CEO Madhukar Naik and other departmental officers at the Hyderabad office.

Officials said that due to the narrowing of the drain near Patni during the recent heavy rains, water overflowed, and several nearby colonies were submerged. After the expansion of the drain, that danger has now been averted, however, the work on the construction of the retaining wall was stopped due to local objections.

Now that the recent rains have sounded the alarm, the need to complete the work immediately was emphasized. The Hyderabad Commissioner said that if these works are completed soon, the Patni area will remain safe.