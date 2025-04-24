Hyderabad: Nala Turned Real Estate? HYDRAA Commissioner Busts Patancheru Encroachment

Hyderabad: Responding to public complaints received through the Prajavani platform, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath conducted a detailed ground-level inspection in various parts of the city on Thursday.

Encroachment Identified Near Praneeth County, Patancheru

Commissioner Ranganath inspected alleged encroachments on the Nakkavagu nala adjacent to Praneeth County in the Patancheru area. Although the nala should have a total width of 36 meters including its buffer zone, nearly half of it was found to be encroached. The Commissioner instructed concerned parties to submit construction approval documents and ordered removal of encroachments that violated norms.

Illegal Claims and Encroachments at Masid Banda and Kishtareddypet

The Commissioner also visited Masid Banda following a complaint that an individual was falsely claiming ownership over land in Jangankunta. In another inspection at Kishtareddypet under Ameenpur Municipality limits, he looked into allegations regarding the encroachment of government land.

Assuring residents who have already constructed homes not to panic, Ranganath emphasized that action will be taken to prevent any further encroachments.

Warning Against Misusing the HYDRAA Name

He cautioned that anyone misusing the HYDRAA name for illegal activities should be reported immediately to the department.

Inspection of FCI Layout and Neknampur Grievances

Later, the Commissioner visited the Food Corporation of India layout in Gachibowli, where roads and parks were reportedly demolished and used for commercial purposes under the guise of “conventions.”

In Neknampur, he examined a complaint regarding a wall being built across the road beneath high-tension power lines. He also reviewed reports of drains and public utility lands being encroached in the Neknampur layout, along with government land in Survey No. 20 of Gandipet Mandal.

Gandipet Lake and Sewage Water Concerns

The Commissioner visited Gandipet Lake, where complaints were received about sewage water from Khanapur and Nagulapally entering the lake via the Bulkapur Nala. He instructed officials to ensure that sewage from nearby residential areas, commercial complexes, and resorts is diverted appropriately and does not pollute the lake.