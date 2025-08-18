HYDRAA Commissioner Inspects Ameerpet, Proposes Krishna Kant Park Pond Expansion to Curb Flooding

Due to heavy rains in Hyderabad, citizens are facing severe difficulties caused by the blockage of rainwater flow around Ameerpet Metro Station and Maitri Vanam. To find both permanent and temporary solutions to this issue, Hydraa Commissioner Mr. AV Ranganath visited the affected areas on Monday and reviewed the obstacles in the rainwater drainage system.

According to sources, the Commissioner inspected the rainwater drains passing through Jubilee Hills Road No. 10, Venkatagiri, Rehmat Nagar, and Yousufguda, and also examined the pond in Krishna Kant Park. He noted that if the excess rainwater is diverted to the pond in Krishna Kant Park, flooding can be controlled to some extent. Currently, the pond spans seven acres but can be expanded to twelve acres, enabling it to hold 120 million liters of water for several hours.

The Commissioner observed that water is currently bypassing the pond and flowing directly via Madhuranagar to Ameerpet, leading to heavy waterlogging under the metro station. Although a 1100-meter-long box drain exists from Madhuranagar to Ameerpet Metro Station, the flat terrain is creating hurdles in water flow. In addition, garbage and plastic waste are further obstructing the drains.

To address this, the Hydraa Commissioner directed officials to use GPRS (Ground Penetrating Radar Survey) to detect soil deposits and blockages in the pipelines, ensuring smoother water flow. If clearing is not possible, the construction of a new box drain will be considered.

He further instructed the concerned officials to focus on temporary relief measures alongside long-term planning so that citizens are not inconvenienced during future rains.