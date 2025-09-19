HYDRAA Commissioner Inspects Domalaguda, Baghlingampally, Ashoknagar; Orders Canal Expansion

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner Shri AV Ranganath continued his field inspections on Friday in flood-affected low-lying areas of the city, including Shriramnagar Colony (Baghlingampally), Gaganmahal, Domalaguda, and Ashoknagar.

During his visit, residents expressed their grievances, stating that heavy rainfall over the past week has left their colonies inundated. Residents of Shriramnagar Colony revealed that floodwater stagnates in their area, submerging nearly 450 houses. They noted that while floodwater earlier drained into the Hussain Sagar Nala through an open space, the issue has worsened due to damaged pipelines.

Canal Construction to Divert Floodwater

The HYDRAA Commissioner assured residents that a permanent solution would be implemented by constructing a canal from the open space to the Hussain Sagar Nala. He personally inspected the excavation work and observed the pumping of floodwater using heavy motors. He clarified that the open space belongs to the government and directed that if ownership claims arise, compensation could be processed through TDR (Transfer of Development Rights). He further stressed that blocking existing pipelines would not be permitted.

Silt Removal in Domalaguda

Locals also requested the removal of silt from the Hussain Sagar Nala in the Gaganmahal area of Domalaguda, pointing out that it is a major cause of waterlogging. The Commissioner inspected the nala’s flow and noted that encroachments were obstructing smooth water passage. He assured that once flood levels receded, JCBs would be deployed to clear silt, and encroachments would be removed to restore normal flow.

Expansion of Flood Canal in Ashoknagar

In Ashoknagar, residents highlighted that floodwater from Indira Park flows into their locality, stagnating up to six feet due to canal encroachments. They also reported the collapse of a retaining wall near a temple along the Hussain Sagar flood canal. Taking immediate action, the Commissioner ordered the construction of a new retaining wall and instructed officials to expand the nala for better flood management.

The Commissioner was accompanied by HYDRAA Additional Director Shri Varla Papayya, DFWO Shri Yajnanarayana, Shri Goutham, Musheerabad Circle Deputy Commissioner Shri Ramanujula Reddy, Irrigation Deputy Engineer Srinivas, and other officials.

With these steps, HYDRAA aims to provide both immediate relief and long-term solutions to recurring urban flooding issues in the city.