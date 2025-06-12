HYDRAA Commissioner Inspects Flood-Prone Areas, Resolves 7-Year-Old Waterlogging Issue in 12 Hours

In response to the heavy early morning rains on Thursday, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath conducted a field visit to multiple flood-prone localities across the Serilingampally constituency. Areas including Doyens Colony and Lingampally Railway Underpass were inspected after they were submerged due to flooding. Locals pointed out that the flooding was caused by lack of a proper outlet for stormwater to reach Gopi Cheruvu.

The commissioner proposed reducing water levels in both Gopi Cheruvu and Chakali Cheruvu to control further flooding. He also visited the flood-affected areas near the Kosoros Apartments in Kondapur and instructed officials to completely restore stormwater and sewage drains. At Bachupally, he reviewed SNDP canal works and ordered them to be expedited.

12-Hour Resolution for Upparpally Residents’ 7-Year Woes

Following complaints published in Prajavani, the commissioner inspected Upparpally, Shastripuram, and Palle Cheruvu areas under Rajendranagar Mandal on Wednesday. At Ashok Vihar Colony in Upparpally, residents informed him that over 400 families from five apartment blocks had been suffering for seven years due to absence of stormwater and sewage drains.

Though municipal funds were allocated, locals claimed landowners were not allowing work to proceed. Residents pointed out a major stormwater drain 150 meters away and requested a link canal to connect their locality. Commissioner Ranganath immediately promised a solution.

By Thursday morning, as per his directive, canal digging began and the issue was resolved within 12 hours, bringing immense relief and celebration among locals.

Inspection of Palle Cheruvu Outlet and Illegal Park Encroachment

At Mailardevpally, the commissioner visited the outlet of Palle Cheruvu. Residents reminded him of past tragedies where floodwaters from the breached bund washed away vehicles and claimed lives. They urged for the outlet’s expansion.

At Shastripuram, Commissioner Ranganath also took note of a 1.5-acre public park under alleged encroachment. Women residents emotionally informed him that the only children’s play area was being claimed illegally. The commissioner ordered officials to retrieve layout documents and speak with the alleged encroachers.

Assuring locals, he pledged to protect the park space and restore it according to the original layout. Residents expressed gratitude and relief over his swift action.

HYDRAA’s Proactive Approach Praised

Commissioner AV Ranganath’s timely interventions and prompt field inspections were met with appreciation from citizens, especially those who had suffered for years. His proactive governance has brought visible and immediate results in addressing urban flooding and civic neglect.