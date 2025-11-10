HYDRAA Commissioner Inspects Thammidikunta Restoration, Focus on Green and Clean Public Space

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Development Authority (HYDRAA) is giving a new lease of life to Thammidikunta Lake in Madhapur, transforming it into a scenic and eco-friendly public space within the city’s bustling IT corridor. What was once filled with debris, weeds, and foul-smelling sewage is now being reshaped into a clean, vibrant urban lake.

HYDRAA officials have undertaken an extensive restoration and beautification project, clearing thick vegetation, removing accumulated silt, and reclaiming encroached areas to restore the lake’s original spread. With these efforts, the once-neglected lake now appears significantly more open and inviting.

On Monday, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath personally inspected the progress of the rejuvenation works. During his visit, he reviewed the ongoing construction of protective bunds, inlets, and outlets, ensuring the lake’s water management system functions effectively. The Commissioner directed officials to develop Thammidikunta Lake into a new urban tourist attraction for the IT corridor, similar to other successful lakefront projects in the city.

Ranganath also emphasized strengthening the drainage system near Shilparamam to prevent stagnation of rainwater and instructed engineers to enhance the inflow and outflow structures for better water circulation. Officials noted that the lake’s area has been expanded from 14 acres to 29 acres, with plans to ensure full water retention across the enlarged boundary.

A recreational space for all age groups

Highlighting the lake’s strategic location in a densely populated zone filled with tech professionals, the HYDRAA Commissioner said the goal is to create a pleasant, relaxing environment for residents and visitors alike. Clean water, green surroundings, and a pollution-free atmosphere would remain key priorities, he said.

Plans include developing a 2-kilometre walking track around the lake’s bund lined with shade-giving trees to enhance oxygen levels and provide a cool ambience. The project will also feature parks at the main entrance, children’s play zones, open gyms, and seating areas for senior citizens with benches made of stone and cement.

To encourage social interaction, small gazebos and shaded shelters will be installed where visitors can rest and converse in a calm setting.

Additional Commissioner N. Ashok Kumar, ACP Srikanth, and several other senior officials accompanied the HYDRAA Commissioner during the site inspection.