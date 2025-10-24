HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath Meets AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan in Mangalagiri

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath met Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at his camp office in Mangalagiri on Friday evening during his visit to Vijayawada to attend a wedding ceremony.

During the cordial meeting, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan lauded the Telangana government’s HYDRAA initiative, describing it as a model governance system that every state in the country should adopt. He noted that visionary leadership combined with the dedication of committed officers is what brings credibility and success to any administrative system.

Pawan Kalyan praised the Telangana government for introducing HYDRAA — the first-of-its-kind mechanism in the nation — emphasizing that such innovative administrative frameworks ensure transparency, accountability, and efficiency in governance.

The Deputy Chief Minister also commended Commissioner A.V. Ranganath for his sincerity, efficiency, and professionalism in implementing the system. “It is not just about launching a new system; appointing the right officers, empowering them with authority, and granting operational freedom are equally crucial for achieving real results,” Pawan Kalyan remarked.

The meeting highlighted a sense of mutual respect and recognition between the Andhra Pradesh leadership and Telangana’s administrative innovations, signaling growing appreciation for reforms that strengthen governance at all levels.