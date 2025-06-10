Hyderabad Monsoon: HYDRAA Commissioner Orders Urgent Expansion of Nala in Begumpet

Hyderabad: Hydraa Commissioner A.V. Ranganath has issued a directive for the swift acceleration of nala (stormwater drain) expansion works, stressing the critical need to complete as much as possible by the end of this month.

He emphasized that clearing accumulated waste from the nalas, in conjunction with the expansion, would significantly reduce the risk of flooding as the monsoon season begins.

Patny Nala Progress Reviewed After Encroachment Clearances

On Tuesday, Commissioner Ranganath, joined by Cantonment CEO Madhukar Naik and officials from Hydraa Irrigation and Traffic departments, inspected the ongoing Patny nala expansion in Begumpet. The inspection followed the recent removal of encroachments from the Patny nala on June 6 by Hydraa.

Commissioner Ranganath reiterated the decision to expand the nala to its original width of 20 meters and to construct retaining walls on both sides. He reviewed the current work progress and instructed that a 5-meter buffer zone be meticulously maintained on both sides of the nala.

Local residents expressed their appreciation to the Commissioner for the nala expansion initiatives. They highlighted that their area has been prone to inundation for decades and assured their full cooperation with the measures being taken to avert flood disasters this year.

Chikoti Gardens Nala Restoration Amidst Heavy Encroachment

Commissioner A.V. Ranganath, along with GHMC and Irrigation officials, conducted a field inspection of the stormwater drain in Chikoti Gardens, near Prakash Nagar Metro Station. This canal, which carries floodwaters from the Begumpet Airport, is supposed to be 6 meters wide but was found to be less than 2 meters wide in many sections. Near Nandini Hotel, its width was restricted to a mere 1.8 meters.

Officials confirmed that approximately one kilometer of this 2-kilometer nala, which eventually merges with the main Kukatpally canal, has been severely encroached upon. The authorities are now preparing for the comprehensive restoration of this critical nala.

Local residents pledged their complete support for the nala expansion. Several apartment associations also conveyed their assent, stating no objection to the nala passing between their buildings. They presented the Commissioner with videos vividly illustrating the annual flood intensity, showing how residents often have to navigate through knee-deep water to reach their homes. They pointed out that expanding the nala to 6 meters would ensure smooth drainage of floodwaters from the main Begumpet road.

Chintal Basti Nala Plagued by Extensive Encroachments

The Hydraa Commissioner’s inspection also extended to the Bulkapur Nala in Chintal Basti, which flows from Shankarpalli through Bulkapur, Kompally, Puppalguda, Manikonda, Dargah, Shaikpet, Mehidipatnam, and Banjara Hills Road No. 12, before merging with Hussain Sagar.

At the entry point of the nala into Chintal Basti near the Pension Office, the Commissioner expressed grave concern over shops built by encroaching on the nala. He questioned the audacity of occupying the flood path for businesses like sand and cement.

The Commissioner surveyed various other nala encroachments in Chintal Basti. Upon discovering an illicit liquor compound built on the nala, he immediately ordered officials to remove it. He instructed officials to ensure the uninterrupted flow of floodwaters in the nala and to undertake a comprehensive clean-up of accumulated waste.