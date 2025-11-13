“Lakes Are Living Ecosystems, Not Decoration Projects,” Says HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath at CSR Summit

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath emphasized that lake development should go beyond beautification and focus on comprehensive restoration to ensure long-term ecological balance and sustainability. Speaking at the South India CSR Summit organized by the Telangana Development Forum at Shilpakala Vedika on Wednesday, the Commissioner said that water bodies must be rejuvenated in ways that meet both environmental and community needs.

“Beautifying lakes is not enough. They must be restored to function as vital ecosystems supporting all forms of life,” Ranganath noted. He urged those undertaking lake development projects under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to first address core environmental issues such as encroachments, accumulated silt, and foul odours before focusing on beautification.

Highlighting HYDRAA’s approach, Ranganath explained the organization’s detailed restoration model through a PowerPoint presentation, citing examples such as Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet and six other lakes taken up in the first phase across Hyderabad. He underscored the importance of increasing lake depth for better rainwater retention and ensuring the proper functioning of inlets and outlets to prevent flooding. Measures are also being taken to stop sewage inflow into lakes, he added.

The Commissioner stressed the need to protect and rejuvenate nalas (drainage channels) that serve as the lifelines connecting chain-linked lakes across the city. “Only by restoring these natural linkages can we prevent urban flooding,” he said. Ranganath explained that a one-acre water body with a one-meter depth can hold up to four million liters of water, underlining how essential lakes are for flood control and groundwater recharge.

He also pointed out that Hyderabad has already lost over 61% of its lakes, and HYDRAA is working persistently to revive and protect the remaining ones. Calling for collective responsibility, he appealed to corporate entities to participate in lake restoration efforts. “Lakes are permanent assets that must be preserved and passed on safely to future generations,” he said.

Ranganath envisioned lakes as community spaces where children can play and citizens of all ages can relax in peaceful, green surroundings. He reiterated that HYDRAA’s mission, backed by the state government, is to protect public lands, water bodies, parks, and open spaces while building the city’s resilience against climate-related disasters.

The event was also attended by MLC Prof. Kodandaram, who spoke about the key objectives of CSR initiatives, and Prof. Dr. Ramana Nayak, Chairman of the Institute of Engineers, Khairatabad, who assured full support to HYDRAA’s conservation efforts.