HYDRAA Commissioner Sets April Deadline for Citywide Desilting Works, Calls for Public Participation to Build a Flood-Free Hyderabad

Munsif News 24×7: As Hyderabad continues to witness unusual and intense rainfall, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath stressed that the city must work collectively to ensure smooth water flow and flood prevention. With single-day rainfall touching 10 to 20 centimeters, the commissioner said that creating a flood-free city must be the shared goal of citizens, officials and all departments.

Speaking at a coordination meeting held at the HYDRAA office with GHMC Maintenance officials, the Commissioner announced that citywide desilting works will begin in January, with a strict deadline of April for completion.

Lessons Learned from This Year’s Monsoon

The Commissioner noted:

Hyderabad faced some challenges at the start of the monsoon

HYDRAA successfully controlled flooding later through focused interventions

Desilting of catch pits, culverts and even major nalas was taken up extensively

He emphasized that this year’s experiences taught important lessons, enabling HYDRAA and GHMC to work more effectively in the next monsoon season.

Public Participation to Strengthen Flood Management

HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath directed officials to include local residents and elected representatives in the monitoring of desilting works. He highlighted that:

Local involvement helps identify obstructions in nala networks

Communities become more responsible toward maintaining drainage systems

“Bastibata” programs will be conducted to encourage community monitoring

He appreciated the support shown by residents in Tolichowki, Gaurishankar Nagar and Yakutpura, where desilting operations were successfully completed despite temporary inconveniences.

“No Compromise on Desilting Works,” says HYDRAA Commissioner

Commissioner Ranganath instructed officials that:

Contractors cannot avoid or delay desilting under any circumstances

Even major blockages in underground drainage lines must be cleared

Removal of encroachments on nalas—like those cleared at Patny nala, Secunderabad—will continue wherever required

He reminded officials that their work impacts thousands of citizens, and maintaining nalas after desilting is just as important as clearing them.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including:

HYDRAA Addl. Director Varla Papaiah

GHMC Chief Engineer (Maintenance) Ratnakar

SNDP Chief Engineer Jyothirmayi

HYDRAA RFVO Jayaprakash

DFVOs, SFVOs, Asset Protection Inspectors, and GHMC engineers

They presented local challenges and discussed solutions for upcoming monsoon preparedness.

The HYDRAA desilting initiative marks a major step toward building a flood-free Hyderabad, especially as the city faces more extreme rainfall events each year. With desilting works beginning in January and public participation encouraged, HYDRAA aims to ensure that water flows smoothly during monsoons and that no locality suffers from flooding.