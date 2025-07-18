HYDRAA Commissioner Urges People to Protect Their Properties from Encroachments

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner Urges People to Protect Properties: HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath has called upon the people of Hyderabad to protect their properties from encroachments. To mark the first anniversary of HYDRAA, a large-scale human chain was organized by students and local people at Bathukammakunta in Amberpet of the city.

Hyderabad Collector Harichandana, Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao and local public representatives were present on the occasion. Hydraa commissioner made all of them pledge to conserve water resources.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranganath said that the Bathukamma celebrations would be started from here in September this year by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and explained that Bathukammakunta was being completely renovated accordingly.

Ranganath said that the Hydraa had had many good and bad experiences during the last one year. “Hydraa works with a well-planned approach to disaster management. We have protected 500 acres of government land in a year.

The value of the land protected by Hydraa is around Rs. 30 thousand crores. We are renovating six tanks. Their area has doubled. We are diverting water that is wasted on roads and in Musi into tanks. We are protecting encroached tanks, ponds and canals. We are also protecting lands by overcoming legal challenges.

CM Revanth Reddy’s aspiration is not to demolish but to construct. Hydraa will develop a large number of the tanks in the coming days. The land sharks are thinking twice before encroaching on the tanks and government land,” he said.

He also said that in addition to preventing encroachments, they had given exemption to houses built before the Hydraa came and added that the state government had suggested a specific approach to Hydraa. “Hydraa works in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court. There are many bigwigs behind the encroachments. They are putting the poor in front of bulldozers to escape.

They are spreading propaganda on social media that Hydraa has a grudge against the poor. Will the poor have the courage to encroach on a park land worth Rs 30-40 crore? They are spreading false propaganda against the Hydraa. They have linked it to the Hydraa even though it has nothing to do with Musi River project. We have made our decision clear in the case of Owaisi College. Hydraa works from a social perspective. Owaisi College was built in 2015-16.

The preliminary notification was given for the pond area where the college is located in 2016. The final notification has not been given yet for Salkam Pond. The final notification has not been issued yet for 80 percent of the ponds in the city. The final notification has been given for only 140 ponds. Only the preliminary notification was given for 540 ponds ten years ago,” he said.

He made it clear that Unauthorized structures must be removed and added that they would remove them at any Cost. He expressed surprise over the questions being raised about owaisi owned college. “Why are you repeatedly questioning us on Owaisi’s college?

Why is there so much interest in that college? The same rule applies to any category of college. We should also think from a social perspective. Hydraa is an organization that came into existence a year ago. It is not a right approach to have the same rule for those built before,” said Commissioner Ranganath.