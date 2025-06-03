Illegal Dumping in Musi? Hydraa Commissioner Vows Legal Action in One Week

Hyderabad, June 3: The Commissioner of HYDRAA (Hyderabad Urban Development and Restoration Authority), Sri A.V. Ranganath, conducted a thorough inspection of ongoing lake development works across the city on Tuesday. His visit included prominent water bodies like Bathukamma Kunta in Ambarepet and Bhamruk Nuddowla Lake in the Old City.

Direct Interaction with Locals

During his visit, Commissioner Ranganath interacted with local residents, listened to their suggestions, and observed the progress of various initiatives. Locals expressed heartfelt gratitude for the rejuvenation of Bathukamma Kunta, praising the Commissioner for “breathing new life” into the lake. Residents showed him ducks in the water, symbolizing the return of biodiversity to the area.

Also Read: HMDA to Auction Prime Plots Near ORR — 1,400+ Plots Await Green Signal for Sale

Technical Review of Inlet and Outlet Systems

The Commissioner inspected the inlet channel, which allows rainwater to flow into Bathukamma Kunta, and the outlet, which releases excess water when the lake reaches full capacity. He also examined possible sites for the construction of a community hall adjacent to the lake, based on public requests.

Focus on Drainage Diversion Projects

Sri Ranganath reviewed ongoing drainage and floodwater diversion works near Bathukamma Kunta to ensure hygienic and sustainable development. The efforts aim to prevent waterlogging and protect the surrounding areas from contamination and overflow during heavy rains.

Strict Warning Against Illegal Dumping in Musi Buffer Zone

Responding to complaints about illegal soil dumping in the Musi River buffer zone under the guise of Hydraa development, the Commissioner assured that the offenders had already been warned. “They’ve been instructed to remove the soil within a week. If they fail to comply, legal action will be initiated,” warned Ranganath.

A Step Towards Ecological Restoration

The inspection reflects Hydraa’s commitment to urban ecological restoration, citizen engagement, and transparent governance in infrastructure development. Residents were visibly pleased with the progress and the responsiveness of the authorities.