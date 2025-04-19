HYDRAA Demolishes Illegal Constructions Linked to Myalavaram MLA in Hafeezepet

Hyderabad: Saturday – In a decisive enforcement operation, the Hyderabad Revenue and Anti-encroachment Authority (#HYDRAA) launched a demolition drive against illegal structures developed by the Vasantha Group, a firm reportedly owned by Myalavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad.

Demolition at Survey No. 79 in Hafeezepet

The demolition took place at Survey Number 79, located in Hafeezepet within Kondapur, falling under the Serilingampally Municipality limits. The land in question had been allegedly encroached upon and developed without obtaining mandatory municipal clearances.

Violation of Building Norms and Repeated Non-Compliance

Officials from the municipal and revenue departments confirmed that the constructions were in blatant violation of land use regulations and lacked approved building permissions. Despite serving several notices to the concerned parties over time, the developers failed to respond or comply, leading to the enforcement action.

Joint Operation by Revenue, Municipality, and Police

The operation was conducted jointly by HYDRAA, municipal enforcement teams, and the revenue department, with support from local police to maintain law and order during the demolition. Heavy machinery was deployed to raze the unauthorized structures safely and efficiently.

Part of HYDRAA’s Larger Anti-Encroachment Drive

This demolition is part of HYDRAA’s broader campaign aimed at identifying and removing unauthorized constructions, particularly those encroaching on government land or violating zoning laws. The agency has intensified its crackdown across key urban zones in Hyderabad, sending a strong message to violators.

Legal Action May Follow

Authorities stated that legal proceedings could be initiated if the property owners do not regularize the land or comply with statutory requirements. The case will also be reviewed for possible further action under relevant municipal and land laws.