HYDRAA Demolishes Illegal Encroachments in Mehdipatnam

Hyderabad: In a major step toward reclaiming public spaces, the Hyderabad Road Development Authority (HYDRAA), in collaboration with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), removed illegal road encroachments at Humayunnagar crossroads in Mehdipatnam and Neknampur on Tuesday.

Action Prompted by Prajavani Grievance Complaints

The crackdown came after complaints were received during the Prajavani grievance redressal programme, where local residents reported unauthorized structures and illegal occupation of footpaths and public roads by private vendors and commercial establishments.

Encroachments Removed in Mehdipatnam’s Humayunnagar

At Humayunnagar, HYDRAA officials dismantled multiple paan shops and the front portion of a café that had encroached onto the pedestrian walkway and road. These illegal structures were causing obstruction to commuters and reducing road safety, especially during peak hours.

Major Encroachment Demolished in Neknampur

A larger encroachment was found in Neknampur, where squatters had occupied 800 square yards of public land. They had erected unauthorized sheds and a boundary wall; some dangerously located under high-tension power lines. After inspecting the site on Saturday, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath ordered the demolition upon verifying land ownership documents.

The removal of the illegal wall has now opened a 30-feet-wide road, significantly improving connectivity between Sri Venkateswara Colony and Osmania Colony. Residents have expressed relief and satisfaction, noting reduced travel time and improved emergency access.

More Anti-Encroachment Drives Planned Across Hyderabad

HYDRAA and GHMC officials have confirmed that similar anti-encroachment drives will continue across the city to safeguard public infrastructure, enhance road safety, and ensure that government land is not misused.