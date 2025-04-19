Hydraa Demolishes Illegal Sheds Behind World One School Amid Tight Security

Hyderabad: In a continued effort to eliminate unauthorized structures, Hydraa officials have intensified their demolition drive across the city. On Friday, illegal sheds located behind World One School in Miyapur were pulled down with the help of JCBs. The operation was conducted under heavy police bandobast to avoid any untoward incident.

Illegal Structures Razed After Ignoring Notices

According to officials, multiple notices were earlier served to the traders responsible for the illegal constructions, but no response was received. This prompted Hydraa to take action and remove the structures without further delay.

Scoops Ice Cream Company Faces Action in Turkayamjal

In a separate action, structures constructed across a road by Scoops Ice Cream Company in survey numbers 213, 214, 215, and 216 in Turkayamjal municipality were demolished. Residents of nearby colonies, including Srirangapuram, Sundarayya Colony, Lakshmi Nagar, and Indiramma Colony, expressed happiness over the move. They said the encroachments had been causing severe difficulties in commuting.

Muthyalamma’s Lone Fight Gets Results

While many had raised concerns over the years, it was the determined effort of a woman named Muthyalamma that finally brought results. She single-handedly filed a complaint with Hydraa, which led to the demolition of a compound wall that had encroached on public space. Locals appreciated her courage and extended heartfelt thanks to Hydraa Commissioner Ranganath for acting swiftly and resolving the long-pending issue.