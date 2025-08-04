HYDRAA Is Not Here to Demolish — It’s Here to Rebuild a Safer Hyderabad: AV Ranganath at ‘HYDRAA Dosthi with Basti’ Event

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath made it clear that the aim of the organization is not demolition, but the transformation of Hyderabad into a safe, clean, and eco-friendly city. Speaking at the launch of the “HYDRAA Dosti with Basti” programme held in Toli Chowki on Saturday, he said there is no need to fear HYDRAA, as it is a supportive and protective institution for the citizens.

He said that people illegally occupying lakes, drains, and public lands are spreading false rumours about HYDRAA. Citing one case, he explained that a shed was constructed illegally on five acres of land solely to mislead the public when action was taken. He appealed to citizens not to fall for such tricks.

The Commissioner stated that HYDRAA always works in the interest of the poor and common citizens, and anyone observing its actions can clearly see this. He emphasized that no poor family is evicted without valid reason, and when removal is necessary, alternative accommodation is arranged in accordance with government policy.

He further clarified that HYDRAA is not involved in the Musi River beautification project. Its role was limited to taking action against encroachments that obstructed the river’s flow. He added that around 10 acres of illegal land had been generating nearly ₹1 crore per month in income for the encroachers.

Protection of Drains and Lakes Is Everyone’s Responsibility

The Commissioner stressed that protecting drains and lakes is a collective responsibility. In areas such as Shaikpet and Toli Chowki (Virat Nagar and Basavatarakam Nagar), drains had been clogged for years with mattresses, plastic, and other waste, causing repeated flooding. Thanks to a 10-day HYDRAA-led cleaning operation, the water is now flowing freely.

He praised the cooperation of local corporators, basti leaders, and residents, stating that living in a clean and healthy environment is a fundamental right. He urged everyone to work together to preserve it. He also requested public support in maintaining the cleanliness of the historic Balkapur drain. Following complaints about sewage entering the drain from more than 20 bastis and Apollo Hospital, HYDRAA launched a major cleaning drive.

He announced that CCTV cameras would be installed along the drain and encouraged locals to help stop illegal dumping.

750 Hamlets Identified; Comprehensive Drain-Cleaning Plan Underway

HYDRAA Additional Director Varla Papayya stated that this marks just the beginning of the “Basti Dosti” programme. Around 750 hamlets in Hyderabad have been identified as flood-prone. HYDRAA plans to clean the drains in all of them to prevent future disasters.

“HYDRAA Is Truly with the Poor” — Community Leaders’ Testimony

Corporators from Jubilee Hills and Shaikpet, Shri Venkatesh and Shri Faraz, affirmed that HYDRAA has once again proven its commitment to the poor. They cited recent developments in Bathukamma Kunta, Amberpet, where clogged drains led to flooding in homes. The HYDRAA Commissioner took swift action to resolve the issue, which they described as a fine example of people-centric governance.

Residents shared old videos showing how rains used to affect their areas. With the recent cleaning efforts, they have noticed a significant improvement and expressed their desire for the campaign to continue.

Community leaders acknowledged that there were initial doubts about HYDRAA, but those doubts have been replaced by trust. They thanked the Commissioner for visiting their bastis twice in ten days and personally monitoring the works.

They expressed happiness that the “Basti Dosti” programme began in their area and assured full cooperation moving forward.