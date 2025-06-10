HYDRAA Flooded with Complaints on Nala and Land Encroachments at Prajavani Meet

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) reported a sharp rise in complaints during the Prajavani grievance redressal programme held at its office on Monday.

A majority of the complaints were related to nala encroachments and illegal occupation of government land.

Over 60% of Complaints Linked to Nala Encroachments

HYDRAA officials confirmed that out of the 58 complaints received, more than 60 percent concerned nala encroachments, with multiple reports claiming that over 50% of nalas in their areas had been encroached upon.

Residents of Durga Province Colony in Ameenpur municipality reported that encroachments on nalas have led to severe flooding during the monsoon, rendering the area completely inundated every year.

Encroachments Reported at Langer Houz and Miyapur Lakes

In another serious complaint, residents claimed that the Langer Houz Cheruvu, originally spread over 36 acres, has now shrunk to just 24 acres due to rampant encroachments.

Likewise, Maktha Mahaboobpet Cheruvu in Miyapur was also listed in the complaints. Residents alleged that five acres of government land (Survey No: 44/5) had been illegally occupied and 12 commercial shutters were constructed on it. The estimated land value is said to be around Rs. 300 crores.

Also Read: Hyderabad on Yellow Alert as Heavy Rain Hits Multiple Telangana Districts

Public Park Land Encroached in Pragathi Nagar, Medchal

Another major grievance came from Pragathi Nagar Colony in Dammaiguda, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, where land earmarked for a public park was reportedly encroached upon. Residents urged authorities to act quickly and restore land for community use.

Authorities Under Pressure to Act

The rising number of encroachment complaints indicates growing concern among Hyderabad citizens over the disappearance of public spaces, lakes, and natural drainage systems. HYDRAA has assured that it will investigate all grievances and take appropriate action in coordination with relevant departments.