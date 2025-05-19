HYDRAA Flooded with Encroachment Complaints as Citizens Break Silence Across Hyderabad

Encroachments on vacant lands are no longer going unnoticed in Hyderabad. With the Hyderabad District Revenue Authority (HYDRAA) swiftly addressing one issue after another, city residents are increasingly coming forward to report land encroachments, especially on plots meant for public use such as roads, parks, and community facilities.

59 Complaints Filed in a Single Day

On Monday alone, HYDRAA received 59 complaints through its public grievance initiative “Prajavani,” of which nearly 70% were social impact issues. Citizens have started realizing that approaching HYDRAA can bring solutions even to decade-old problems.

Examples of Key Complaints

Toli Chowki, Hakimpet: Residents complained that a roadside area near Baba Hotel has been encroached upon for setting up a shop.

Residents complained that a roadside area near Baba Hotel has been encroached upon for setting up a shop. Subhash Nagar, Quthbullapur: Locals reported that a 50-foot-wide road leading to Kompally has been narrowed to just 10 feet due to encroachments on both sides, allegedly by adjacent plot owners.

Locals reported that a 50-foot-wide road leading to Kompally has been narrowed to just 10 feet due to encroachments on both sides, allegedly by adjacent plot owners. Gajularamaram, Survey No. 155: A land protection committee from Bhagat Singh Nagar alleged encroachment of a 3,500 sq. yard plot allocated for a government hospital. Despite earlier demolition by municipal officials, the land has been re-encroached, they said.

A land protection committee from Bhagat Singh Nagar alleged encroachment of a 3,500 sq. yard plot allocated for a government hospital. Despite earlier demolition by municipal officials, the land has been re-encroached, they said. OU Colony: A woman complained that her plot has been completely fenced off and the nearby crematorium land has allegedly been sold off illegally.

A woman complained that her plot has been completely fenced off and the nearby crematorium land has allegedly been sold off illegally. Chengicherla, Medipally Mandal: Residents of Mata Aravind Colony said that while 6 acres of a 13-acre land parcel has been developed into a colony, the remaining 7 acres are being blocked by another party who claims it belongs to the Endowments Department, preventing any registrations.

Citizens Urge HYDRAA to Intervene

Colony residents have appealed to HYDRAA to intervene and clarify ownership in disputed lands, especially those claimed under the Endowments Department. Many have expressed hope that HYDRAA’s swift action will continue to restore public lands to their rightful use.

HYDRAA’s Role Gaining Trust

With consistent action against illegal occupations and visible ground-level inspections, HYDRAA is steadily gaining the trust of Hyderabad’s citizens. The growing number of complaints reflects not only the magnitude of the problem but also the public’s renewed confidence in the system.