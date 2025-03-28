HYDRAA on the Move: Ground Inspections Launched Amid Crackdown on Encroachments Across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a firm move to safeguard government lands from encroachment, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath conducted field inspections across several hotspots in Hyderabad and its outskirts on Thursday.

The inspections were carried out following multiple complaints regarding illegal occupation of government lands. Commissioner Ranganath visited Guttala Begumpet and the Filmnagar Basti near Whisper Valley in Madhapur, the Tondapally village in Shamshabad mandal, and Gajularamaram in Qutbullapur mandal, where encroachment was reportedly taking place.

The Commissioner assured that HYDRAA will take strict measures to protect government lands. “We are working to ensure fencing and boundary walls are established around these lands to prevent any obstruction to roadways and secure the properties,” he said.

He instructed officials to conduct rapid surveys to determine the legal boundaries of government lands and called for proper demarcation. “If anyone claims ownership, they must present the relevant documentation,” he added.

Commissioner Ranganath emphasized the need for cooperation with revenue officials to carry out joint surveys. In cases where encroachments are confirmed, the encroachers will be evicted, he said.

As part of his inspection, he also reviewed development works at Nallacheruvu in Uppal and visited the Divyanagar Layout in Kachavani Singaram under Pocharam Municipality. Additionally, he examined encroachment complaints related to park spaces and public utility areas in Ekashila Nagar and Divyanagar layouts.

The HYDRAA task force’s on-ground activity marks a proactive step in asserting control over government properties and ensuring they are preserved for public use.