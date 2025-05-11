HYDRAA Has No Link to Bachupally MRO Notices: Commissioner A.V. Ranganath Clarifies

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath has issued a clear statement distancing the agency from the recent demolition notices served by the Bachupally MRO, asserting that HYDRAA had no role or knowledge in the matter.

HYDRAA Unaware of MRO Notices

Commissioner Ranganath stated that neither he nor any HYDRAA official was informed about the notices issued in Bachupally. “We were not aware of these developments,” he said in an official release on Sunday.

Collector Also Unaware of Notices

He revealed that he discussed the matter with the Medchal-Malkajgiri District Collector. “I have requested the Collector to inquire with the MRO on why these notices were issued,” said Ranganath.

Attempts to Link HYDRAA to the Notices Are Unfortunate

Ranganath expressed concern over attempts to associate HYDRAA with the incident, particularly pointing to remarks made by MP Etela Rajender. “It is unfortunate that HYDRAA is being wrongly blamed, which creates unnecessary fear and confusion among the public,” he said.

HYDRAA Acts Tough on Encroachments, Not Against Common People

Emphasizing HYDRAA’s commitment to supporting ordinary citizens, the Commissioner said the agency remains firm only on large-scale encroachments. “We stand by the common man and do not act against them indiscriminately,” he added.

Remarks by MP Etela Rajender Are Misleading

Commissioner Ranganath criticized MP Etela Rajender’s statements, calling them misleading and aimed at creating confusion. “Even during our meeting at the Secretariat, I explained HYDRAA’s functioning in detail,” he said.

HYDRAA Does Not Target Legal Constructions

The Commissioner reiterated that HYDRAA does not take action against residences built before July 2024 or on permitted commercial complexes. “Poor and middle-class people need not worry. HYDRAA is not here to trouble them,” he assured.

Public Has Clarity on HYDRAA’s Work

Finally, Ranganath emphasized that people now understand HYDRAA’s role and functioning clearly and urged political leaders not to create unnecessary controversy. “Making baseless allegations only causes confusion,” he said.