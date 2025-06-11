HYDRAA Partners with Prisons Department to Transform Charlapalli Lake into Eco-Friendly Urban Space

Director General of Prisons, Ms. Soumya Mishra, has sought the cooperation of HYDRAA (Hyderabad Urban Lakes and River Protection Authority) for the development and beautification of the 58-acre Charlapalli Lake located near the Charlapalli Jail premises. She met with HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath and presented video footage highlighting the lake’s current condition.

HYDRAA Appreciated for Citywide Lake Restoration

During the meeting, Ms. Mishra commended HYDRAA’s efforts in rejuvenating and beautifying several lakes across Hyderabad and expressed the need for similar support for Charlapalli Lake. She requested that the lake be included in HYDRAA’s restoration projects to enhance its surroundings for both environmental and public benefit.

Also Read: Telangana Charts Roadmap to Develop Hyderabad as Indian Film City Capital

Lake to Feature Walking Path, Parks, and CCTV Surveillance

HYDRAA engineering officials noted that the lake is already connected to the Hakimpet-Aaredu chain of lakes and has a diversion channel in place to prevent sewage inflow. Plans for development include a 3-km walking track around the lake, landscaping with trees, mini parks, seating areas, and CCTV camera installations to ensure safety and usability for the public.

Local Industry Ready to Support Under CSR

DG Soumya Mishra mentioned that representatives from industries around Charlapalli are willing to contribute funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the lake’s development. HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath immediately delegated responsibilities to HYDRAA officials for taking up the project and assured a site visit soon.

First Phase Lake Restoration Videos Presented

As part of the meeting, Commissioner Ranganath showcased videos highlighting the progress of the first phase of lake restoration involving six lakes across the city. Ms. Soumya Mishra lauded HYDRAA’s ongoing efforts in preserving lakes, protecting nalas (drains), and safeguarding lands meant for public use.

Jail and HYDRAA Officials to Collaborate

Officials from both the Prisons Department and HYDRAA were present at the meeting and will work jointly to ensure the successful development of Charlapalli Lake as a model urban water body.