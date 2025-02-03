HYDRAA Launches Demolition Drive in Shamshabad; Illegal Constructions and Unauthorized Buildings Demolished

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and East Monitoring and Protection Agency (Hydraa) has carried out demolition operations in Shamshabad municipality, targeting unauthorized constructions on government lands, lakes, canals, and other protected areas within the Greater Hyderabad region.

Hydraa: Illegal Constructions in Sampath Nagar and Ootapally Demolished

Hydraa officials demolished unauthorized buildings in Sampath Nagar and Ootapally areas after receiving complaints from local residents. The complaints pointed to the illegal construction of buildings on government land and encroachments on roads. After inspecting the locations, Hydraa officials confirmed that the constructions were unauthorized. As a result, buildings constructed on government land in Sampath Nagar and encroachments on roads in Ootapally were removed.

Also Read: Alert | Telangana Government’s Mega Auction: Flats, Plots, and Unfinished Towers Up for Grabs, Check Key Details

Heavy Police Presence During Demolition

The demolition operation was carried out early on Monday morning with a heavy presence of police to ensure the smooth execution of the action. Hydraa authorities warned that strict action would be taken against illegal encroachments on government lands, canals, lakes, and parks.

Hydraa’s Ongoing Efforts to Tackle Encroachments

The government has provided Hydraa with specialized officers and has also set up a dedicated Hydraa police station. The agency continues to accept public complaints every Monday. Residents are encouraged to report illegal encroachments, and Hydraa promptly inspects the areas in question. If any construction is found to be illegal, immediate action is taken to remove it.

Hydraa has issued a clear message that it will continue to take stringent action against illegal constructions to preserve public and government properties and ensure that all lands remain protected for public use.