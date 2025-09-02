Hyderabad

HYDRAA Launches Helpline Number to Report Encroachments, Floods & Fire Hazards

HYDRAA Commissioner Mr. A.V. Ranganath said in a press note that if lakes, canals, parks, government lands, or places reserved for public use are encroached upon, people can immediately report it through this number.

2 September 2025 - 21:01
Hyderabad: A toll-free number 1070 has been launched for the public to register complaints related to HYDRAA. HYDRAA Commissioner Mr. A.V. Ranganath said in a press note that if lakes, canals, parks, government lands, or places reserved for public use are encroached upon, people can immediately report it through this number.

He added that in emergencies such as natural calamities, falling of trees, flooding of roads or colonies, and fire accidents, the public can contact the toll-free number 1070 to access HYDRAA-related services.

The Commissioner further informed that for the protection of government and public property within the ORR limits, complaints can also be reported on mobile number 8712406899, with the facility to send relevant photos and videos via WhatsApp.

Additionally, during heavy rains, waterlogging, or fire accidents in colonies and roads, the public has been advised to immediately contact the numbers 8712406901 and 9000113667.

The HYDRAA Commissioner appealed to the citizens to make full use of the toll-free number 1070 and the three mobile numbers to ensure quick action.

