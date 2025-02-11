Hyderabad: HYDRAA Launches Helpline Number to Combat Illegal Soil Dumping in Hyderabad’s Lakes

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HYDRAA) has issued a call for citizens to report instances of soil being dumped in lakes across the city. The authority has designated a special phone number, 9000113667, for receiving information about such illegal activities. HYDRAA has requested videos of the trucks, tippers, tractors, and JCBs involved in the illegal dumping to help in their investigations.

The authority has also appealed to various community stakeholders, including representatives of colony welfare associations, students from educational institutions, and voluntary organizations, to join hands in identifying and reporting these violations. The aim is to prevent the further degradation of lakes, which are vital to the city’s ecosystem.

48 Cases Registered So Far, 31 Trucks Seized in One Month

As of now, HYDRAA has successfully registered 48 cases related to the illegal filling of lakes. Over the past month, authorities have intensified surveillance, resulting in the seizure of 31 trucks engaged in this illegal activity. These trucks, along with the individuals responsible for the dumping, which include truck owners and personnel from construction companies, are now facing legal action.

HYDRAA has decided to escalate its surveillance efforts, ensuring that the monitoring continues around the clock. Along with taking stringent action against truck drivers, the authority has made it clear that contractors and construction companies involved in these activities will face severe penalties.

A Strong Message to Defenders of the Environment

The authorities have promised to take stringent actions against anyone caught in the act of filling lakes with soil, and they are urging the public to play an active role in protecting the city’s water bodies. With growing concerns over the damage caused by such illegal activities, HYDRAA is determined to restore the lakes to their natural state and prevent further harm to the environment.