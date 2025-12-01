HYDRAA Prajavani Receives 47 Complaints on Illegal Land Grabs Across Hyderabad

Multiple complaints about land encroachments, drainage obstruction, and illegal constructions poured into the HYDRAA Prajavani programme on Monday. A total of 47 complaints were filed by citizens reporting large-scale attempts to occupy government land, disputes over litigation areas, and unauthorized structures rising despite pending court cases.

HYDRAA Additional Director Varla Papayya reviewed all complaints and assigned the issues to concerned departments for immediate action.

Encroachments Spreading on Government and Litigation Lands

Citizens reported that influential groups are actively trying to identify government lands, litigation plots, and disputed areas, and then making attempts to occupy them quietly.

Several complainants alleged:

Encroachers track disputed survey numbers

They initiate sales or constructions despite pending court cases

Parks, open spaces, lake lands, and drainage channels are being targeted

LRS approval being unavailable is the only reason some lands remain unsold

Residents warned that if permissions were easier, no empty government land would remain in urban pockets.

Medchal–Malkajgiri: 353 Acres of Government Land Under Threat in Bahadurpally

A major complaint came from Bahadurpally village, Gundimaisamma mandal, where Survey No. 227 contains nearly 353 acres of government land.

A former public representative filed a complaint stating:

A private company and a society have allegedly occupied a large portion

The Joint Collector previously confirmed the land as government property

The High Court ordered a fresh survey recently

The Joint Collector again reported to the Court that the land belongs to the government

Despite the ongoing court case, residents claim:

Unauthorized houses have come up

A function hall has been built

The hall reportedly collects around ₹70,000 per event

Citizens urged authorities to prevent any further construction until the High Court verdict is issued.

Nagaram Municipality: Drainage and Rainwater Routes Blocked

Residents of West Gandhi Nagar and surrounding colonies in Nagaram Municipality complained that:

Drainage and rainwater channels have been blocked

Water flow towards Komati Kunta has been completely stopped

has been completely stopped People who purchased land adjoining the drainage channel filled the nala illegally

Another complaint highlighted:

Owners of a 4,000 sq. yard plot did not honor earlier agreements

Due to the nala being destroyed, upper-level colonies are facing waterlogging and sewage overflow

Residents requested immediate restoration of the original drainage path.

Ranga Reddy: Shops Constructed on Government Land in Saroornagar

Locals from Sri Ramana Colony, Survey No. 60 in Saroornagar mandal, filed complaints stating:

Individuals have constructed eight shops inside government land

inside government land They are running commercial businesses illegally

Earlier complaints to various departments brought no response

Complainants requested:

Allocation of nearly 700 sq. yards of the government land, including 200 sq. yards beside a government school, for public welfare purposes.

Pocharam Municipality: Parks, Roads, and Utility Spaces Encroached

Residents of Eka Shila Nagar in Pocharam Municipality complained that:

Land reserved for parks, police station, post office and other public amenities is being encroached

and other public amenities is being encroached Even 50-foot-wide roads are being reduced to 15 feet due to unauthorized constructions

Residents described the encroachments as systematic and unchecked, urging HYDRAA to intervene immediately.

Citizens Hope for Strict Action Against Encroachers

The surge in complaints reflects rising public concern about:

Loss of government land

Damage to natural drainage

Illegal constructions around public facilities

Obstruction of public utility spaces

Officials have assured that each complaint will be reviewed, and necessary action will be taken to protect government land and prevent further misuse.