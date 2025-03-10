HYDRAA Prajavani: Fake Passbooks, Land Mafia, and Vanishing Layouts: Telangana Faces Major Crisis
Several complaints have been lodged at the HYDRAA Prajavani grievance forum, alleging that old layouts are being erased and converted into agricultural lands using fabricated passbooks.
Table of Contents
Complainants claim that while landowners had sold the plots long ago, their heirs are now creating new passbooks in their names and taking over the land illegally.
HYDRAA Receives 63 Complaints
During Monday’s HYDRAA Prajavani session, a total of 63 complaints were registered, with a significant number related to illegal encroachments of old layouts. Complainants highlighted that not only plots but also roads and parks were being occupied and sought urgent intervention to safeguard public spaces.
Roads and Parks at Risk
Citizens expressed concern over the rampant encroachment of roads and parks within layouts. Several complaints pointed out that former municipal councillors and ward members were allegedly misusing their influence to grab land.
Authorities Remain Silent on Complaints
Despite multiple complaints against illegal encroachments, locals lamented that municipal authorities have failed to take action. They urged officials to intervene immediately and prevent further destruction of public infrastructure.
