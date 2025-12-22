HYDRAA Protects Indus Valley Park Land in Ameenpur, Encroachments Removed and Fencing Installed

Munsif News 24×7 | Sangareddy District: In a major relief for residents, HYDRAA has successfully protected the Indus Valley park land in Ameenpur by removing encroachments and installing fencing around the designated open space. The action comes after years of struggle by local residents to safeguard the park area meant for public use.

The move has been widely welcomed by residents of Indus Valley Phase-2, who said the issue had remained unresolved for more than a decade.

Park Land Dispute in Ameenpur Indus Valley Layout

The issue relates to land located in Ameenpur village, Aminpur mandal of Sangareddy district, under Survey Nos. 1019 and 1020 (Part). A residential layout was developed in 2005 across 2.27 acres by Apex Properties, consisting of 24 plots.

As per the approved layout plan:

672 square yards were officially earmarked as park/open space

were officially earmarked as Half of the land belonged to the landowner

The remaining portion was under the developer

However, in 2013, the landowner reportedly executed a gift deed in favor of a relative for the park land, triggering a long-standing dispute.

Residents Approach HYDRAA for Justice

Residents of Indus Valley Phase-2 lodged a formal complaint with HYDRAA, seeking protection of the park land. Acting on the complaint, HYDRAA conducted a field-level inquiry with the support of local revenue and municipal officials.

After verification, authorities confirmed that the disputed land was legally designated as park land.

Encroachments Cleared, Fencing Erected

Following confirmation:

Illegal encroachments were removed

Fencing was installed around the entire 672 square yards

around the entire HYDRAA boards were placed to mark the protected park area

Officials stated that the action was taken strictly as per layout norms to ensure public land is preserved for community use.

Residents Express Happiness After 10-Year Struggle

Residents expressed satisfaction over HYDRAA’s action, saying their 10-year-long fight to protect the park had finally succeeded. They said the safeguarded park land is estimated to be worth around ₹5 crore, highlighting the scale of the issue.

Local representatives thanked HYDRAA for timely intervention and ensuring justice.

Public Land Protection a Priority

The case once again underlines the importance of protecting parks and open spaces in residential layouts. HYDRAA officials reiterated that any illegal occupation of public utility land will face strict action.