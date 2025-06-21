HYDRAA Commissioner Pushes for Fast-Track Completion of Patny and Prakashnagar Nala Works

On Saturday, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath inspected the Patny Nala restoration works along with Cantonment CEO Madhukar Naik. The project involves widening the nala to 20 meters, with a 5-meter buffer zone on each side. In coordination with the Cantonment authorities, encroachments have already been cleared, and the HYDRAA team is closely monitoring the progress to ensure timely completion.

The commissioner directed that the removal of silt and sludge from the nala should be expedited. Additionally, he emphasized the need to construct retaining walls on both sides promptly. The restoration is aimed at preventing flood risk to nearby colonies situated upstream.

Silt Removal at Prakashnagar Nala to Prevent Flooding

Commissioner Ranganath also visited the Prakashnagar Metro Station area, known for severe waterlogging even after light rains. He reviewed silt removal operations in the nala that channels stormwater from Begumpet airport and 2,000 surrounding acres through Prakashnagar and Chikoti Gardens.

GHMC Zonal Commissioner Ravikiran and HYDRAA Inspector Aditya briefed the Commissioner that boulders near the metro station and IOC petrol pump had been cleared. Commissioner Ranganath instructed that the situation during the next rains be closely monitored, and if flooding persists, permanent solutions should be initiated.

Pre-Emptive Measures Urged in High-Traffic Zones

Given the high traffic volume in Prakashnagar, the Commissioner emphasized the need to prepare box drains in advance and ensure that essential work can be completed within a few hours to minimize disruption. The focus remains on preventive action to avoid urban flooding during the monsoon.

These inspections reflect HYDRAA’s proactive approach in addressing urban flooding risks in key areas of Secunderabad and Hyderabad through infrastructure upgrades and inter-departmental coordination.