Hyderabad: Encroachments on Parks and Drains: HYDRAA Receives 49 Complaints Through Prajavani

Hyderabad: The HYDRAA (Hyderabad Urban Development Authority) Prajavani program received 49 complaints on Monday, mostly concerning encroachments on parks, nalas (drains), and public roads. Residents who suffered flooding during the recent rains have pointed out unauthorized constructions as the primary cause and are now demanding urgent corrective measures.

Encroachments Impacting Layout Access and Public Utilities

Several complainants revealed that areas previously designated for parks and public facilities like temples, schools, and community halls are being sold as residential plots. In many old layouts, boundary walls and fences are obstructing movement, leading to frustration among locals.

Key Complaints Submitted at Prajavani

🔹 Fathenagar, Balanagar, Medchal District:

Residents alleged that around 350 square yards of nala land near SIE Road No. 3 and a temple have been illegally occupied, with three sheds built and rented out, generating an estimated ₹1.5 lakh per month. The market value of the encroached land is reportedly ₹3 crore. Locals say nearby colonies are facing waterlogging due to this obstruction and urged authorities for immediate removal.

🔹 Qaiser Nagar, Balanagar, Medchal District:

Locals complained that one Boora Raju has occupied around 60 to 80 square yards of nala land, constructed sheds, and is selling them. Despite repeated media reports, local officials have allegedly ignored the issue.

🔹 Sri Surya Sai Nagar, Turkayamjal Municipality, Abdullapurmet Mandal, Ranga Reddy District:

Residents reported park land encroachment by a neighboring landowner claiming rights over the space using a different survey number. The venture was laid in 1979, and GHMC had allocated ₹18.37 lakh for park development. Residents have requested HYDRAA to demarcate park boundaries clearly.

🔹 Brindavan Meadows Colony, Sahebnagar Kalan, Hayathnagar Mandal, Ranga Reddy District:

Representatives of the colony welfare association alleged that the developer, after initially showing the space as a park in the layout plan, later occupied around 230 square yards for personal use.

🔹 USM My City Layout, Shamirpet, Medchal District:

Locals complained about a wall built across a public road, blocking movement. The wall was constructed allegedly by the layout developers, violating the approved plan.

HYDRAA Officials Take Note

Additional Director of HYDRAA, Sri Varla Papayya, reviewed all the complaints in the presence of the complainants and immediately forwarded them to the concerned departments for follow-up action. He instructed the officials to initiate field inspections and take appropriate steps to remove the encroachments.

Citizens Demand Swift Action

The widespread complaints reflect growing public concern over urban space misuse, especially with monsoon-induced flooding and civic issues. Residents have urged HYDRAA and municipal bodies to take prompt and visible action to restore public lands and safeguard infrastructure from illegal occupation.