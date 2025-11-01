HYDRAA Reclaims ₹300 Crore Worth of Encroached Government and Park Lands in Manikonda

The Hyderabad HYDRAA task force carried out a major anti-encroachment operation in Manikonda Municipality on Saturday, freeing government land and public park areas worth nearly ₹300 crore from illegal occupation. The reclaimed properties include a one-acre government plot and two park sites measuring a total of 7,650 square yards.

According to officials, a one-acre parcel near Western Plaza in Panchavati Colony had been under illegal possession for years, with occupants falsely claiming ancestral ownership despite having no valid documents. Acting on a complaint filed through HYDRAA Prajavani by representatives of Western Plaza, Municipal Commissioner AV Ranganath directed the task force to inspect the site. Upon verification with revenue and municipal records, the land was confirmed to be government property.

HYDRAA teams swiftly cleared the encroachments, erected fencing around the area, and installed signboards marking it as government land. Officials estimate the land’s value at approximately ₹155 lakh.

In a similar action, HYDRAA rescued two park lands from encroachers within the Manikonda Municipality. In Venkateshwara Colony, a 1,600-square-yard park area, originally reserved for public use in the 1992 layout, was being misused by individuals who plotted and occupied the land without permission. Following residents’ complaints, an inquiry revealed that the land had been gifted to the government by the then Narsingi Gram Panchayat in 1996. However, after Manikonda became a municipality, some individuals managed to obtain illegal permissions in 2019.

HYDRAA reclaimed the land, removed unauthorized constructions, fenced it, and restored its designation as a public park. The plot is valued at nearly ₹25 crore.

Similarly, in Tirumala Hills, encroachments were cleared from another 6,150-square-yard park site. Temporary sheds and compound walls were demolished, and fencing was erected. The land, now officially marked as park space, is estimated to be worth about ₹120 crore.

With this operation, HYDRAA reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public and government properties from long-standing encroachments and restoring them for community use.