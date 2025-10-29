HYDRAA Reclaims Encroached Park Land Worth ₹39 Crore in Nizampet

The Hyderabad Development and Regularization Authority (HYDRAA) has once again proven its commitment to protecting public spaces. On Wednesday, the agency successfully reclaimed two parks in Nizampet Municipality that had been encroached upon, saving prime land valued at over ₹39 crore.

Acting on complaints received through its Prajavani public grievance portal, HYDRAA officials conducted a field inspection and identified encroachments at Brindavan Colony and Kaushalya Colony. In Brindavan Colony, a 2,300-square-yard park area was reclaimed, while in Kaushalya Colony, a smaller 300-square-yard “Banyan Tree Park” was freed from illegal occupation.

Officials reported that the total reclaimed land measures approximately 2,600 square yards. The area, previously designated as park space under Survey No. 93, had been gradually taken over by locals who demolished play equipment, removed the park signage, and even razed portions of the boundary wall, claiming it as private land under Survey No. 94.

Under the supervision of HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath, the encroachments were cleared, and fencing was erected around the reclaimed sites to prevent future violations. Signboards indicating the land’s protected status as park property were also installed.

The move brought relief and joy to local residents, who celebrated the restoration of their community park. Families gathered at the site with children, expressing gratitude to the government and to HYDRAA for their swift and decisive action.