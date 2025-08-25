HYDRAA Reclaims Rs 100-Crore Land from Encroachers in Jubilee Hills after Two Decades

Hyderabad: HYDRAA authorities freed about 2,000 square yards of land near the Jubilee Hills check post from illegal occupation. The estimated value of this land is around Rs 100 crore.

The land, which was earmarked for public facilities in the layout of the Jubilee Hills Cooperative Housing Society, had been under encroachment for nearly two decades. Encroachers had not only constructed unauthorized sheds and run a nursery but also misled the court by creating fake house numbers and even secured a status quo order in their favor.

Following a complaint filed by the Jubilee Hills Cooperative Housing Society through HYDRAA’s public grievance platform “Prajavani,” Commissioner AV Ranganath ordered a detailed inquiry. The High Court later struck down the earlier status quo and permitted HYDRAA to take action.

On Monday morning, the HYDRAA team carried out a demolition drive, removing the unauthorized sheds. The nursery operators were given time to shift the plants. After the operation, HYDRAA installed boards on the land to prevent further encroachments.

Jubilee Hills Cooperative Housing Society President Ravindra Nath and other board members expressed happiness over the action, calling it the result of their years-long legal battle. They thanked the Telangana government, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, and GHMC officials for reclaiming land worth Rs 100 crore.