HYDRAA Recovers ₹111 Crore Worth of Encroached Government Land in Rangareddy District

In a major operation, the Hyderabad HYDRAA task force successfully reclaimed government land worth over ₹111 crore from illegal encroachments in Rangareddy district on Thursday. The reclaimed property includes a 976-square-yard park and 1.28 acres of government land located in Rajendranagar and Balapur mandals.

According to officials, the team acted swiftly following complaints from local residents in Shastripuram Colony, Mailardevpally, who reported that certain individuals were attempting to occupy the designated park area using forged documents. The park land, part of a HUDA-approved layout from 1996, had been fenced earlier by municipal authorities to prevent encroachments. Acting on the residents’ plea, HYDRAA officials intervened immediately and secured the park land, much to the relief of the locals.

Similarly, in Jillelguda village of Balapur mandal, officials cleared encroachments from 1.28 acres of government land located in Survey No. 76. Investigations revealed that some individuals had fabricated land documents and were attempting to sell the plots illegally. Based on the complaint, HYDRAA conducted a field inspection and promptly removed all encroachments.

Following the operation, the reclaimed park and open land were fenced, and official HYDRAA boards were installed to prevent any future encroachment attempts. The operation stands as another strong example of HYDRAA’s commitment to protecting public properties from land grabbers.