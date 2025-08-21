HYDRAA Recovers 16,000 Sq. Yards Worth ₹400 Crore in Madhapur, Locals Hail the Action

Hyderabad: HYDRAA on Thursday removed large-scale encroachments in Jubilee Enclave Layout in the Madhapur area of Sherilingampally mandal, Ranga Reddy district. During this operation, encroachments on parks and roads, as well as illegal structures built on government land, were demolished.

According to details, the layout, approved in 22.20 acres, has about 100 plots. It has 4 parks, out of which 2 (about 8,500 sq. yards) were illegally occupied. In addition, 5,000 sq. yards of road were encroached upon. Moreover, a hotel shed was illegally constructed on 300 sq. yards of government land, which was also removed. Thus, a total of 16,000 sq. yards of land was recovered by HYDRAA, with an estimated value of around ₹400 crore.

This layout was approved in 1995 and regularized by the government in 2006. According to the layout, the parks gifted to GHMC were occupied by a person named Jihind Reddy. In this regard, representatives of Jubilee Enclave Layout had filed a complaint on HYDRAA’s public platform “Prajavani”. After site inspection, HYDRAA officials confirmed the encroachments and carried out demolition on Thursday, following the orders of Commissioner EV Ranganath.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of HYDRAA ACP Srikanth and Inspectors Rajasekhar and Balagopal. Immediately afterward, “Government Property” boards were installed at the park sites, and fencing was also erected. HYDRAA officials stated that police cases are being registered against the encroachers.

Jubilee Enclave representatives alleged that Jihind Reddy had constructed an illegal hotel on 300 sq. yards of government land, collecting up to ₹4 lakh per month in rent and putting up large advertising hoardings. They questioned how Jihind Reddy could claim ownership of the parks if the land legally belonged to the government under ULC regulations.

Locals welcomed HYDRAA’s action, saying it has given relief to residents by protecting the parks. They thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for establishing HYDRAA, as well as Commissioner EV Ranganath and HYDRAHYDRA A staff for pursuing this mission.