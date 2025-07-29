HYDRAA In Moosapet: Encroachments Removed from 2,000 Yards of Park Land in Anjaneya Nagar Colony

Hyderabad: The HYDRAA team on Tuesday removed illegal encroachments from 2,000 square yards of park land in Anjaneya Nagar Colony, located in the Moosapet area of the city. The land had been officially designated as a park in the layout approved by the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA).

According to reports, a local resident named Yasin was unlawfully using the park land for commercial activities, including storing tent materials, operating sound systems, and repairing generators. In addition, he was running a tent supply shop on one side of the road and had extended his business operations onto the designated park area directly opposite the shop.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had previously sanctioned ₹50 lakh for the development of the park, including laying the foundation stone for fencing around it. However, Yasin and his associates allegedly obstructed the development work. In response, local residents lodged complaints with both GHMC and the local police.

Acting on these public complaints, the HYDRAA team conducted a thorough investigation and initiated action to clear all illegal encroachments from the site. Fencing work around the park land was also launched immediately to prevent further illegal occupation.

Residents of the area welcomed HYDRAA’s swift intervention and reiterated their demand for the park to be fully developed in accordance with the original layout. They emphasized the need for green spaces to ensure a clean and livable environment for the community.

This action sends a clear message that encroachments on government land will not be tolerated in Hyderabad and that authorities are committed to taking prompt steps in the public interest.