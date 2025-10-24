HYDRAA Removes Unauthorized Barrier in Pocharam, Residents Celebrate Long-Awaited Access to Plots

Joy and relief were visible among residents of Bhavani Nagar Layout in Prathapsingaram after the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HYDRAA) dismantled a barricade that had blocked access to their plots for years. The development marks the successful conclusion of an eight-year struggle by residents to gain unrestricted access to their properties.

The Bhavani Nagar Layout, spanning 27 acres across survey numbers 315, 316, and 317, was originally developed in 1978 with approval from the village panchayat. Over time, the area came under municipal jurisdiction. Part of this land, totaling 6.14 acres, belonged to Malipeddi Janardhan Reddy, whose son, Malipeddi Madhusudhan Reddy, later registered it as agricultural land and began receiving benefits under the Raithu Bandhu scheme. However, he also constructed a barricade around the plots between 2017 and 2018, preventing residents from freely accessing their properties.

Also Read: Hyderabad Police Nab Notorious Car Rental Fraud Gang, Recover 23 Vehicles Worth ₹2.73 Crore

Residents of 88 plots within this 6.14-acre portion had repeatedly raised objections, claiming the barricade blocked the roads leading to their plots. Complaints were also submitted to local revenue authorities and the district collector, arguing that part of the agricultural land should not have been obstructed. Although some government interventions annulled portions of the Raithu Bandhu benefits, residents continued their struggle for unhindered access.

Responding to the complaints, HYDRAA officials, led by Commissioner AV Ranganath, conducted a thorough on-site investigation with municipal and revenue authorities. It was confirmed that the barricade had been constructed without proper municipal or panchayat approvals and indeed obstructed access to the plots. Following meetings with all stakeholders—including Malipeddi Madhusudhan Reddy and plot owners—HYDRAA resolved the matter in favor of the residents.

The removal of the barricade has been met with exuberant celebrations. Plot owners expressed immense satisfaction, describing the development as the realization of years of persistence. Many highlighted the symbolic importance of being able to see and freely access their properties, marking a significant victory for ordinary citizens against unauthorized constructions.

Residents collectively thanked HYDRAA and government authorities for their intervention, celebrating their “freedom” to use their plots as intended under the original layout plan. The layout is now fully accessible, with local authorities ensuring that residents can utilize their plots without further hindrance.