HYDRAA Saves 2,000-Square-Yard Park Land from Encroachment in Kondapur

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HYDRAA) has successfully prevented an illegal land grab attempt on a prime park site in the upscale locality of Kondapur. Acting swiftly on Friday, HYDRAA officials reclaimed the 2,000-square-yard area, which had been earmarked for a park and community hall but was being converted into residential plots by private individuals.

The incident occurred at Raghavendra Colony in Kondapur under the Sherilingampally mandal. According to the layout plan, the designated land was reserved for a park and a community hall for the benefit of local residents. However, with the plot lying vacant, a few individuals allegedly tried to encroach upon it by creating “by-numbers” and dividing it into ten smaller plots of 200 square yards each. Temporary sheds were even constructed to mark possession.

Members of the Raghavendra Colony C-Block Welfare and Cultural Association lodged a formal complaint with HYDRAA through the Prajavani grievance cell, alerting authorities to the illegal activity. Responding to the complaint, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath ordered an immediate inspection involving municipal and revenue officials. Upon field verification, it was confirmed that the land had indeed been allocated for a park and a community facility, not for private development.

Following the commissioner’s directives, HYDRAA officials promptly removed the illegal structures and cleared the encroachments. To prevent further attempts, the reclaimed land was fenced off, and warning boards were installed, declaring it as protected park land under HYDRAA’s jurisdiction. Local residents expressed immense relief and gratitude, describing the move as a major victory for the community.

Officials estimated the market value of the reclaimed land to be around ₹30 crore, underscoring the scale of the attempted encroachment.

Interestingly, records revealed that the encroachers had not only divided the land into plots but had also managed to secure regularization and even building permissions. However, the Telangana High Court later intervened, directing the GHMC to revoke the building approvals and cancel the regularization orders—effectively halting the unauthorized development.

With HYDRAA’s latest action, the Kondapur park site has been fully restored to its intended public use, marking another strong step by the authority in protecting open spaces from illegal occupation in Hyderabad’s fast-developing zones.