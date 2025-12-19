HYDRAA Saves 7 Acres of Government Land in Bandlaguda, ₹400 Crore Property Secured

In a major action against land encroachment, HYDRAA secured 7 acres of government land in Hyderabad’s Old City, an area where even a single yard of vacant land is hard to find. The land, allegedly occupied by influential individuals for years, has now been fully protected.

The operation has brought relief to residents of the densely populated Old City, who welcomed the move to reclaim valuable public property.

₹400 Crore Land Fenced and Declared Government Property

According to officials, the market value of the secured land is estimated at nearly ₹400 crore. Despite police cases and court penalties, encroachers had illegally occupied the land and covered it with iron sheets to hide ongoing activities.

Key actions taken by HYDRAA:

Removal of illegal iron-sheet enclosures

Installation of permanent fencing around the land

around the land Placement of HYDRAA boards declaring it government property

declaring it government property Action carried out in the presence of revenue officials and police

This decisive step ensured that the land was cleared and secured permanently.

پرانے شہر میں 7 ایکڑ سرکاری زمین کو بچانے والی ہائیڈرا

تقریباً 400 کروڑ روپے مالیت کی زمین کے گرد باڑ لگائی گئی

پرانے شہر کے عوام نے ہائیڈرا کی ستائش کی



Encroachers Ignored Cases and Court Penalties

The land is located near the railway track in Mohammadanagar–Lalitha Bagh area of Kandikal village, Bandlaguda mandal, Hyderabad district. As per records, the total government land in Town Survey No. 28, Block F, Ward No. 274 measures 9.11 acres.

Around 2 acres had already been encroached , with residential houses constructed

, with residential houses constructed The remaining 7 acres have now been secured by HYDRAA

Survey records indicate that a lake once existed at this location, but encroachers filled it with soil and erased all visible signs.

Legal Disputes and ₹1 Crore Fine Failed to Stop Encroachment

Individuals claiming ownership of the land, including family members of R. Venkatesh and others, had asserted it was private property. Revenue officials had earlier filed cases at Santosh Nagar Police Station.

Later, another claimant stated he had purchased the land and approached the court. However, the court questioned how government land could be claimed as private property and imposed a ₹1 crore penalty for wasting judicial time.

Despite this, encroachers continued legal delays instead of vacating the land.

Local Residents Praise HYDRAA’s Swift Action

Residents of Mohammadanagar–Lalitha Bagh, a sensitive area between two communities, expressed relief and gratitude after HYDRAA freed the land from encroachment attempts.

Local welfare associations praised:

Quick verification of complaints

Immediate on-ground action

Protection of public land from plot-based illegal sales

Residents said access to the area had earlier become difficult due to encroachers blocking movement.

Demand to Restore Lake and Drainage Systems

Locals also appealed to authorities to restore the lake and drainage channels that once existed on the land. They believe revival of these water bodies could help prevent flooding in several Old City localities.

Residents congratulated HYDRAA Commissioner A. V. Ranganath, IPS, and demanded strict action against encroachment mafia to prevent future land grabbing.

The successful protection of 7 acres of government land in Hyderabad’s Old City marks a significant victory against illegal encroachments. With HYDRAA fencing the land and maintaining vigilance, citizens hope this action will set a strong precedent for safeguarding public assets and restoring the city’s natural water bodies.