HYDRAA Saves Park in Jonnabanda, Fencing Installed Around 1,444 Sq Yards

In a swift action against encroachment, HYDRAA protected a public park in Jonnabanda, located in Old Alwal, by installing fencing around the entire 1,444.40 square yards of park land in MHR Colony.

Park Land Secured After Public Complaint

Local residents had raised a complaint through HYDRAA Prajavani, alleging attempts by some individuals to illegally encroach upon the park land. Acting on the complaint, HYDRAA officials conducted a field-level inspection and verified that the land was earmarked as a park in the approved layout.

Survey Numbers and Park Allocation Confirmed

According to officials, the park land falls under Survey Numbers 575, 576 (Part), 577, 578 (Part), 598, and 580 (Part). As per the layout, a total of 1,444.40 sq yards was reserved exclusively for public park purposes.

Following confirmation, HYDRAA moved quickly and erected fencing around the park on Thursday to prevent any future encroachment.

Action Taken on Commissioner’s Directions

The operation was carried out on the instructions of A. V. Ranganath, who directed officials to secure the land immediately after verification.

Residents Thank HYDRAA, Seek Park Development

Local residents expressed gratitude to HYDRAA for protecting the park, calling it a vital “green lung” for the area. They also urged the GHMC to:

Prevent dumping of garbage

Develop the area into a proper public park

Provide greenery and walking spaces for residents

The Jonnabanda park fencing by HYDRAA highlights the authority’s commitment to protecting public spaces and green zones across the city.

