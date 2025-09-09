Hyderabad: HYDRAA Secures 600-Sq. Yd Land in Gachibowli Worth ₹11 Crore

Hyderabad: In a major action against illegal land sales, HYDRAA has secured 600 square yards of land in Gachibowli, Sherilingampally mandal, estimated to be worth around ₹11 crore. The land is part of a 24-acre layout belonging to the Telangana Secretariat Mutual Aided Cooperative Society.

According to officials, two plots designated as parks were safeguarded by HYDRAA on Tuesday, with fencing erected around them. The layout had been approved by HMDA, and the parks and other community spaces were meant for public use. However, complaints were received that the society’s management had illegally sold these plots.

Following a field-level inspection, HYDRAA confirmed the encroachments, cleared the illegal structures, and installed fencing along with warning boards declaring the sites as protected park land.

HYDRAA officials stated that a full-scale investigation is underway into how the illegal sales and purchases took place, who was involved, and the role of those behind these transactions. They assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

The agency further announced that it will continue to review how many more such plots have been sold illegally and will register cases against those involved in these unlawful land deals.