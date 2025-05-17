Dump Soil in a Lake, Face Jail: HYDRAA’s Crackdown Sends Warning to Builders and Transporters

The Hyderabad Lakes Protection and Regulation Authority (HYDRAA) has issued a stern warning to real estate developers and transporters regarding the illegal dumping of soil and construction debris into city lakes. Officials made it clear that even ‘Shikam’ lands (lakebed areas) will not be exempted from action, regardless of ownership claims.

HYDRAA Holds Meeting with Builders and Transporters

In a meeting held on Saturday with real estate companies, builders, transporters, and association representatives, HYDRAA laid out key guidelines. Commissioner A.V. Ranganath emphasized the need to protect natural ecosystems and underlined the significance of lake preservation in maintaining ecological balance.

He suggested that builders and transporters coordinate in advance and agree on approved dumping sites. Blaming contractors won’t be tolerated — if any contractor dumps soil illegally, criminal cases will be booked against not just the driver and vehicle owner, but also the builder responsible.

Also Read: 520 Families Get 2BHKs in Nampally; 1,800 More Coming in 73 Blocks: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

Criminal Cases, Vehicle Seizures for Illegal Dumping

HYDRAA warned that trucks dumping soil near lakes to save transport costs will face severe consequences. Vehicles involved — including lorries, tippers, tractors, and JCBs — may be seized. Criminal cases will be filed against all parties involved, including the builder from whose site the soil originated.

The agency also clarified that even if the soil is dumped on ‘Shikam’ land, it is a punishable offense. A dedicated HYDRAA police station has been set up, and violations of lake-related regulations will be booked there.

24/7 Surveillance and Helpline for Public Reports

HYDRAA has established round-the-clock surveillance around lakes to detect violations. Citizens have been urged to actively report instances of illegal dumping.

A dedicated helpline — 9000113667 — has been launched for reporting such activities. Additionally, HYDRAA encouraged the public to submit evidence such as videos of lorries, tippers, or JCBs dumping soil through their official Twitter handle.

Public Participation Sought

HYDRAA appealed to residents’ welfare associations, college students, and NGOs to join hands in the mission to protect Hyderabad’s lakes. The organization stressed that community involvement is vital in ensuring long-term ecological protection.