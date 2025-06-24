HYDRAA Steps Up Monsoon Battle: 349 Flood Zones Identified, Emergency Teams on Standby

Hyderabad: With the monsoon in full swing, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Authority (HYDRAA) has intensified coordination among departments to prevent roads from getting submerged during heavy rainfall. HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath on Tuesday chaired a crucial coordination meeting with traffic police and other key department officials to address the city’s flood preparedness.

Focus on Coordination to Prevent Waterlogging

Commissioner Ranganath emphasized that ensuring roads do not get waterlogged should be a common objective across departments. “There must be clarity on how to resolve each problem, and all departments must work in coordination,” he said. HYDRAA has already been working with the GHMC, and this meeting brought together senior officials, including Joint CPs Gajarao Bhupal and Joel Davis, HYDRAA Additional Director V. Papa Rao, and other key personnel from traffic and civic bodies.

Hyderabad Identifies 349 Flood-Prone Zones

Authorities have identified 349 flood-prone areas across Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda commissionerates. Officials have been instructed to remain alert in these zones as soon as rain alerts are issued. Special attention is being paid to whether these zones are linked to nearby lakes and drains, which could contribute to overflow.

“Two hours of rain is causing water to rise by one meter in lakes,” Ranganath noted. “But it is taking up to a week for this water to drain out. This calls for an urgent study on lake water levels,” he said.

Widening and Restoration of Stormwater Drains Underway

HYDRAA is already working on expanding stormwater drains in key locations like Patny, Chikoti Gardens, and Chintal Basti in Secunderabad. The Commissioner reminded officials that the courts have clearly ruled against any encroachments on lakes and drains, and such illegal structures must be removed without delay.

Monsoon Emergency Teams to Be Deployed in 3 Days

To tackle emergencies during heavy rains, HYDRAA is deploying 150 Monsoon Emergency Teams in support of its existing 51 Disaster Response Teams within the next three days. These teams will work closely with GHMC field staff, and coordination with other departments such as Water Board, Traffic Police, Irrigation, and Electricity will also be ensured.

Commissioner Ranganath suggested that special WhatsApp groups be created to streamline real-time coordination and response. Additionally, in areas where vehicle breakdowns are common during rains, traffic officials were advised to arrange towing vehicles in advance to prevent traffic snarls.

Permanent Solutions for 50 Major Trouble Spots

HYDRAA has identified 50 major trouble spots in the city where flooding is a recurring issue. Commissioner Ranganath stressed that permanent solutions must be prioritized in these areas. The goal is to significantly reduce the city’s vulnerability to urban flooding and traffic congestion during monsoons.