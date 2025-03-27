HYDRAA Strikes! Govt Land Encroachers Face Crackdown in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In response to mounting complaints of encroachment on government lands, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath undertook a field inspection on Thursday to assess the situation firsthand.

🔹 The Commissioner visited multiple key locations including Guttala Begumpet and Filmnagar Basti near Whisper Valley in Madhapur, as well as government lands in Thondapally village, located in Shamshabad Mandal.

Also Read: Gold Rates on the Rise in Hyderabad — What’s Behind the Sudden Jump?

🔹 Speaking to the media, Commissioner Ranganath affirmed that HYDRAA is initiating concrete steps to protect government lands from illegal occupation.

🔹 Measures being taken include fencing around the boundaries and constructing compound walls to safeguard the land while ensuring there is no obstruction to roads or public access.

The visit marks HYDRAA’s proactive commitment to preventing land encroachments and preserving valuable public assets.