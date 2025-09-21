HYDRAA Strikes in Gajularamaram: 300 Acres Government Land worth ₹15,000 Crore Freed from Encroachers

Hyderabad: In a massive crackdown on land encroachments, HYDRAA launched an operation in Gajularamaram, Qutbullapur mandal of Medchal–Malkajgiri district, on Sunday morning. The drive focused on protecting government land valued at nearly ₹15,000 crore.

According to officials, more than 300 acres of land in Survey No. 307, allotted to the State Finance Corporation, had been under illegal occupation for years. Several influential individuals had allegedly developed ventures, divided the land into plots, and sold them. Encroachments included makeshift sheds erected under the guise of sheltering the poor, while in reality, powerful groups had benefitted from the land grab.

HYDRAA teams, with full force, moved in early morning and began dismantling these illegal structures. Authorities clarified that residential houses were left untouched, and only encroachments were targeted.

The large-scale operation marks a significant step in reclaiming valuable government land from private clutches, with officials asserting that similar actions will continue against those involved in illegal land deals.