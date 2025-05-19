Diamond Hills Drama Ends: HYDRAA Sweeps in to Reclaim Encroached Land After Years of Legal Wrangling

Hyderabad: In a major victory against land encroachments in the city, the Hyderabad District Revenue Authority (HYDRAA) has cleared unauthorized occupations on a 9-acre layout in Diamond Hills, Survey No. 145. The layout, which received official approval from the then HUDA (now HMDA) in 2000, comprises 79 plots and includes designated areas for parks, roads, and a swimming pool.

Encroachments Began with Unregistered Assignment Deed

The dispute began in 2007 when Dr. N.S.D. Prasad entered the scene using an unregistered assignment deed. Despite not being a party to the layout, he managed to obtain an ex-parte decree in court, misrepresenting the land as agricultural.

Using this order, he allegedly encroached upon nearly 7 acres of the layout through a bailiff’s order, damaging boundaries, roads, and even demolishing infrastructure like the swimming pool and plot foundations.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Illegal Structures Demolished in Miyapur

Owners Allege Misuse of Court Orders and Land

Plot owners filed a complaint with HYDRAA, stating that although the High Court ruled in their favor on September 9, 2024, the encroacher refused to vacate the land. They alleged that the accused leased the disputed property to various firms for parking purposes, collecting over ₹50 lakh per month for the past several years. They also claimed that fencing blocked access to the remaining 2 acres and their plots.

HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath Responds Swiftly

Following the public complaint, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath conducted a site inspection last Wednesday, along with relevant department officials. After reviewing court orders and supporting documents, the Commissioner directed his team to remove the encroachments.

Encroachments Cleared, Board Installed Declaring HYDRAA’s Protection

On Monday morning, acting on the Commissioner’s instructions, HYDRAA officials successfully removed the encroachments. A board was installed on-site declaring the land as being under HYDRAA’s protection. The department has now initiated steps to re-identify park and road boundaries in line with the original layout plan.

Hope Rekindled for Plot Owners

This action brings renewed hope for plot owners who have been denied access to their properties for years. Many have welcomed the move as a sign that authorities are finally addressing illegal land grabs with seriousness and transparency.