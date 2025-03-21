HYDRAA Takes Action Within 48 Hours of Complaint in Kawadiguda Dignity Housing Colony

In a swift response to public grievance, authorities took HYDRAA action within 48 hours of receiving a complaint about road encroachment in the 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony located in Kawadiguda, under the Musheerabad constituency.

Following the complaint, officials acted promptly and deployed the HYDRAA machine to remove unauthorized fencing and other encroachments that had blocked the road.

Also Read: Hyderabad: 700 Acres of Masab Lake Encroached; Hydraa Takes Swift Action to Clear Illegal Road

The swift move comes as part of the administration’s zero-tolerance policy towards illegal encroachments and its commitment to keeping public spaces accessible and safe for all.

The residents expressed relief at the prompt action, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance against such violations.